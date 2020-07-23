Kansas City mayor wants to criminalize ‘doxxing’ of police officers, public officials

Personally identifying information includes a Social Security number, birthday, home address, email address, phone number, financial information, health or insurance information or school or employment location.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found that personal information about officers was posted online as police and protesters were locked in tense standoffs around the country following Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. The document said the doxxing could lead to attacks against officers.

Lucas’ ordinance is expected to be introduced at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Lucas, who was endorsed during last year’s mayoral race by the local Fraternal Order of Police, has said repeatedly over the last few weeks that he supports law enforcement and joined Black Lives Matter protesters who have called for reforms.

At a rally at City Hall last month, Lucas signed onto a list of demands, including seeking local control of the Kansas City Police Department. The department is now overseen by a board, which includes Lucas, appointed by the Missouri governor.

Lucas introduced legislation late last month to put a question on the November ballot asking voters if they want Kansas City to push legislators in Jefferson City to allow local control of the police department. Members of the public turned out to testify on the legislation Wednesday, but a City Council committee put off voting until next month.