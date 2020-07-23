Kansas City mayor wants to criminalize ‘doxxing’ of police officers, public officials

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will introduce legislation to criminalize “doxxing” police officers and elected officials, he announced on Twitter Thursday.
Lucas said in his tweet that the legislation stems from a weekend conversation he had with officers’ families, who expressed concern about the growing practice of leaking personal information online
“Our public employees have a right to get home safely and their families should be free from harm,” Lucas said in a Facebook post. “I condemn any sharing of police officer addresses and personal details and I look forward to Council joining me to make such actions against officers, our city employees, and other public servants illegal in Kansas City.”
He added Kansas City welcomes “free expression ... and disagreement on issues of public concern, including public safety.”
“We do not welcome intimidation of people doing the jobs we hire them to do or intimidation of their spouses and children.”
The legislation says it would be illegal for someone to “willfully or maliciously” publish personally identifying information to “intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, stalk (or) frighten” a public official or encourage another to do so and when the publication places that official, immediate family or intimate partner in danger.
Personally identifying information includes a Social Security number, birthday, home address, email address, phone number, financial information, health or insurance information or school or employment location.
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found that personal information about officers was posted online as police and protesters were locked in tense standoffs around the country following Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. The document said the doxxing could lead to attacks against officers.
Lucas’ ordinance is expected to be introduced at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Lucas, who was endorsed during last year’s mayoral race by the local Fraternal Order of Police, has said repeatedly over the last few weeks that he supports law enforcement and joined Black Lives Matter protesters who have called for reforms.
At a rally at City Hall last month, Lucas signed onto a list of demands, including seeking local control of the Kansas City Police Department. The department is now overseen by a board, which includes Lucas, appointed by the Missouri governor.
Lucas introduced legislation late last month to put a question on the November ballot asking voters if they want Kansas City to push legislators in Jefferson City to allow local control of the police department. Members of the public turned out to testify on the legislation Wednesday, but a City Council committee put off voting until next month.
