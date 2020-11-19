Kansas man banned from doing autopsies is indicted for fraud, faces state criminal charges

KANSAS CITY — A Leawood man temporarily banned from conducting autopsies in Kansas was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of federal wire fraud charges.

The indictment, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas, alleges that 41-year-old Shawn Parcells, a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education or certification, made more than $1.1 million charging clients for full autopsy reports despite lacking the qualifications to do the work and, in many cases, failing to ever provide the final reports.

In addition to Wednesday’s federal indictment, he already faces a lawsuit and state criminal charges.

Parcells, the indictment said, worked as an assistant in the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office from 1996 to 2003 before starting his own pathology business.

His business, National Autopsy Services LLC, was incorporated in Kansas in 2016, prosecutors say.

Between 2016 and 2019, Parcells allegedly received fees from 375 clients to perform autopsies.

Prosecutors say Parcells told clients their cases would be handled by a pathologist and included the name of a licensed pathologist on reports given to families. No licensed pathologist, however, worked on any of the cases.