Kansas man gets 30 years for sexually abusing St. Louis County girls

CLAYTON — A Kansas City, Kansas, man found guilty of sexually abusing two St. Louis County girls was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Gerardo Gonzalez Sr., 40, abused the girls, who were younger than 12 at the time, from 2003 to 2010 in Woodson Terrace and Overland, prosecutors said. The girls were relatives of Gonzalez's then-wife.

Neither was present at the sentence hearing, but prosecutors said two relatives spoke, with one saying the girls are deeply depressed and suicidal, "all because of this man."

Gonzalez was convicted by a jury in St. Louis County Circuit Court in March of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. Gonzalez was acquitted of a sodomy charge related to a third girl who also testified against him at his trial.

Gonzalez, a citizen of Mexico who has been deported before, will be deported at his first parole hearing, prosecutors said. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Gonzalez and his lawyer have continued to insist he is innocent, prosecutors said.

"Child victims of sex crimes frequently come forward many years later, if at all, for complex reasons that this jury clearly understood," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement announcing the sentence. Bell said Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker "showed proper respect for the jury's decisions, the victims' suffering, and the seriousness of this crime."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.