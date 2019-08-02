Subscribe for 99¢
Mark Bazzell and Christine Hollenback

Mark Bazzell, left and Christine Hollenback, were charged in July 2019 with child endangerment after Maryland Heights police say a traffic stop revealed drugs and a child hidden in the back of a covered truckbed.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A man and woman from Kansas have been charged with child endangerment after a traffic stop in Maryland Heights revealed drugs and a child stowed in the couple's truck bed.

Mark A. Bazzell and Christine A. Hollenback, both 46 and of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, were charged recently in St. Louis County Circuit Court with felony child endangerment involving drugs.

Maryland Heights police stopped the pair's truck on Interstate 270 near Page Avenue on July 23 for an undisclosed reason, according to court documents.

Hollenback, a passenger in her truck, gave police permission to search the vehicle, which revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in her purse.

Hollenback then told police there was a child in the back of the truck, which had canvas covering the windows of the truck's camper shell, charges said. Police found the child in the back surrounded by chemicals, a propane tank and other materials police described as hazardous.

Police brought the child to the Maryland Heights's station to be retrieved by a parent, court records say. Bazzell told police the drugs belonged to him and Hollenback.

The child's age and gender were not provided in court records, and a Maryland Heights police spokesperson could not be reached. It was also not clear if the child is related to Bazzell and Hollenback.

Bail for each suspect was set at $25,000. Hollenback posted bail and was released July 25. Bazzell's bail was reduced Wednesday to $5,000. No lawyers were listed for either defendant in court records.

