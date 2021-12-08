Katie Kull's most memorable stories of 2021: 5 stories that helped me get to know the St. Louis region

I can’t believe it has already been seven months since I moved to St. Louis.

In that time, I've had the privilege of learning about this region by writing about it. I explored policing, municipal dysfunction and spoke with countless families of people who were killed by violence or died in tragic accidents. I also had some fun assignments, too, writing about the Webster Groves Independence Day parade and a major marching band competition.

No matter where the stories took me this year, I am so grateful to have shared them with you, our readers. I can't wait to see what we learn about in 2022.

Here are my most memorable stories from the past seven months:

1. For my first Sunday story in the Post-Dispatch, I waded into an age-old debate about municipal fracturing, this time talking about two proposals to merge fire departments. Read the story.