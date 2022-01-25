Kenneth Gregory named St. Louis County police chief

CLAYTON — Kenneth Gregory on Tuesday became the first ever Black chief of the St. Louis County Police Department after six months as the interim leader of the St. Louis region's second largest police force.

The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners announced its decision Tuesday afternoon after meeting for about four hours in a closed session not open to the public.

Gregory is the department's 10th police chief and first person of color to lead the department in its 66-year history.

Gregory has worked in or led almost every St. Louis County police unit over his about 41-year department career, including stints serving as director of the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy and commander of the criminal investigations, special operations and patrol divisions.

Most recently, Gregory was deputy chief to former Chief Mary Barton, who abruptly resigned Aug. 6 when she agreed to drop a discrimination complaint against the county in exchange for a $290,000 settlement.

Gregory joined the department in 1979. In his decades with the department, Gregory rose through the ranks and was promoted to a lieutenant colonel by former Chief Tim Fitch in 2009.

He was one of three candidates considered for chief in early 2014 when the County Board of Police Commissioners, a panel of civilian appointees who oversee the department and select the chief, eventually chose Jon Belmar for the job.

Belmar served for six years before announcing his retirement in February 2020.

It took the county police board about two months of public listening sessions and interviews with lieutenant colonels and captains to select then-Capt. Mary Barton as the first female chief.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

