UPDATED with new mugshot of Simpson, held without bond

GASCONADE COUNTY — Kenneth Lee Simpson repeatedly denied his identity when two police officers cornered him in a Hermann convenience store on Sunday night, according to charging documents released on Tuesday. And when the officers told Simpson he was being arrested regardless, Simpson shot them both.

Gasconade County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Simpson, 35, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Simpson is being held without bond at the Crawford County Jail.

Hermann police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died of his injuries. Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Simpson shot Griffith and Sullentrup just after 9 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store not a mile outside of Hermann’s old brick downtown, popular with tourists for its wineries, tasting rooms and charm. Simpson was arrested Monday after a 13-hour standoff at a nearby house.

The documents released on Tuesday spell out the first details of the shooting itself.

They say police were called just after 9 p.m. on Sunday to the Casey’s General Store, at 115 Highway 19 in Hermann, for a report of a person acting irate.

There, officers said they spoke with Simpson, who they believed to have six felony warrants in Warren County and one statewide extradition misdemeanor warrant from Franklin County.

Griffith and Sullentrup approached Simpson near the back of the store, calling him “Kenny.” But he appeared to ignore them, charging documents say.

They asked for his ID, the documents say, and he said he did not have ID on him. He identified himself as Justin, then a few minutes later claimed his name was Kevin. He repeatedly denied he was Simpson.

The officers pressed him, telling him they knew who he was. Simpson got agitated, then more defensive, the charging documents say. He started pacing.

The officers began to worry he would run.

After several minutes of discussion about his identity, Sullentrup went to his vehicle and came back with his phone to show Simpson a picture of himself. Sullentrup held the phone up to Simpson’s face — but Simpson continued to deny who he was.

Griffith took out a pair of handcuffs and told Simpson he was being arrested, the charging documents say.

Simpson started backing away from the officers as they approached, turned away from them, pulled out a pistol and immediately began shooting.

Both Griffith and Sullentrup were shot.

Surveillance footage shows neither officer had his weapon drawn, according to the documents. Simpson fired several rounds. As he left, Griffith returned fire.

Griffith was pronounced dead at Hermann Area District hospital at 10:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Simpson was taken into custody after the standoff, at 1:49 p.m. on Monday at the home on Highway 19.

Highway Patrol Trooper A.B. Kings interviewed Simpson at 6:22 p.m. that night. Simpson said he was wanted on several warrants and planned to die by “suicide by cop” at Casey’s, he told Kings.

“When the officers attempted to arrest him, Simpson stated he tried to give them the chance to shoot him, and his reactions turned into a fight or flight situation,” Kings wrote in the affidavit.

Simpson told police he did not intend to kill anyone but himself.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.