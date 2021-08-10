Kevin Strickland innocence claim hearing rescheduled in Missouri; exonerees plan ‘justice’ rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hearing during which Kevin Strickland’s attorneys would have argued his proclaimed innocence before a DeKalb County judge has been moved to November.

Judge Ryan Horsman was set to decide whether to free Strickland, who remains imprisoned for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City that he maintains he did not commit, at the conclusion of the two-day evidentiary hearing initially scheduled for later this week.

Now that won’t happen until a rescheduled three-day hearing from Nov. 17 to 19.

But before then, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker plans to file a motion later this month asking a judge in Kansas City to exonerate Strickland. That’s when new legislation takes effect giving local prosecutors that power.

Strickland, 62, could be freed through that new avenue before November. During a hearing Monday in DeKalb County, Horsman wondered if the case in his court was a waste of resources, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Three months ago, Strickland received rare support from Jackson County prosecutors who concluded he is “factually innocent” in the April 25, 1978, shooting at 6934 S. Benton Ave. He was 18 when he was arrested.