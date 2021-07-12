Kevin Strickland is guilty, Missouri AG says in rebuke of local prosecutor’s arguments

The two pleaded guilty after Strickland was convicted. In affidavits and interviews with The Star, both said Strickland was not with them during the murders and instead identified two other accomplices who were not arrested.

“I’m telling you the truth today that Kevin Strickland wasn’t there at the house that day,” Bell said as he pleaded guilty in 1979 to three counts of second-degree murder, four months after Strickland was sent to prison. “I’m telling the state and the society out there right now Kevin Strickland wasn’t there at that house.”

Bell testified Strickland was mistaken for a 16-year-old boy named Paul Holiway. Prosecutors now say Holiway is a stronger suspect than Strickland, noting that he was seen with the perpetrators that night shortly before the murders.

After their monthslong review, Jackson County prosecutors concluded that the “core claims” made by Bell at his plea hearing are credible. They said it would have been difficult for Bell, who could not read, to fabricate “an intricate narrative” to write Strickland out.

The attorney general’s office, though, argued that “it is not difficult to believe” that Bell could recall how the shooting unfolded while substituting Strickland with the other teenager.