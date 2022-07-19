Key witness in David Dorn murder trial says he lied at first. Defense attacks his credibility

ST. LOUIS — Mark Jackson, a crucial state's witness in the trial this week of a man accused of murdering a retired St. Louis police captain, testified Tuesday that he initially lied to police to protect himself and his friend.

On the second day of Stephan Cannon's trial in St. Louis Circuit Court, Jackson said he and "Man Man" Cannon went to Lee's Jewelry & Pawn on June 2, 2020, the day retired Capt. David Dorn was shot to death outside.

But on Tuesday, Jackson, 24, of St. Louis, said he has now come clean. His only expectation, he said, "is to clear my name."

Prosecutors say that as looters ransacked the shelves of the pawn shop, Cannon fled the store and fired 10 shots at Dorn from the street corner, killing Dorn as Dorn approached the shop's front door and fired off a couple warning shots to stop the looters. The looting of Lee's was among the destruction and violence across the city and elsewhere after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

Dorn’s death garnered attention nationwide, including from the White House, as the country was wracked with protests following Floyd’s death. Jackson's testimony Tuesday is perhaps the most important witness for the prosecution — he is the only person placing Cannon inside and outside the pawn shop the morning of the homicide.

The state's evidence against Cannon relies heavily on the shop's surveillance video and witnesses who identified Cannon as one of the dozens of people at the shop. The video did not record Dorn’s shooter firing a gun but showed flower planters being peppered with bullets and Dorn collapsing to the sidewalk. Cannon's lawyer has said no physical evidence linked Cannon to the pawn shop the night of Dorn's death and that Jackson is testifying in hopes of getting a two-year deal on a burglary charge.

Police found Jackson's debit card on the floor of the pawn shop. When detectives interrogated him later about what happened, he changed his story several times.

Jackson, who also faces charges in Dorn's death, testified Tuesday that he picked up Cannon on the evening of June 1 and joined looters at several stores in St. Louis before going to Lee's pawn shop. After he and Cannon went inside to loot, he heard gunfire outside the store and ran out to his parked car around the corner. He said Cannon and a third man who'd come to Lee's with them got back in Jackson's Pontiac G6 and drove off. Jackson said he knew Cannon sometimes carried a gun in a black satchel but didn't know he had a gun that night. He also said Cannon stayed "silent" after getting back in his car after the shooting and that it wasn't until the two talked by phone the next day that Cannon said he shot Dorn.

Police testified to seizing a bag of Cannon's clipped dreadlocks, a 22-caliber pistol and TVs from a north St. Louis County apartment where Cannon was staying in the days after the shooting. Police never found the 9 mm pistol investigators believe Cannon used to shoot Dorn.

Jurors also watched video clips of Jackson's police interrogation in which he gave several versions of what happened.

"I’ll say pretty much anything to get out of these cuffs and back to my son," Jackson told detectives, according to the videos. "You tell me what to say and I will say it. I’ll witness whatever you want me to witness."

Jackson later told police Cannon admitted in a phone call that he killed Dorn.

"I gave you Stephan, please don't give me murder second(-degree)," Jackson ultimately told detectives.

Cannon's lawyer Brian Horneyer attacked Jackson's changing statements to police. Horneyer suggested that police pressured Jackson into incriminating Cannon.

Jackson acknowledged on Tuesday that he first lied to police.

"I watched everything that was going on, seeing the pain the family is going through," Jackson said. "I feel like it's time for everything to come to light."

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday. Cannon's lawyers are expected to call witnesses Wednesday. It is not yet clear if Cannon will testify.

Dorn, 77, retired from St. Louis police in 2007 after 38 years and also served for six years as police chief in Moline Acres. He went to the pawn shop the night he was shot because he was good friends with the shop's owner and routinely checked on burglar alarms there.