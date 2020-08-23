Kidnapping victim dropped off unharmed at St. Louis County justice center, suspect in custody

Updated at 4:40 p.m. Sunday with the suspect in custody.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 23-year-old woman who police say was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend was dropped off at the St. Louis County Justice Services building in Clayton on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was uninjured.
A short time later, the 25-year-old suspect turned himself in to police after having an at-large warrant issued for hsi arrest.
Dariyon Moore, of the 6900 block of Edison Avenue in St. Louis, allegedly forced the woman into his car in north St. Louis County and drove away early Sunday morning. He later dropped her off in the 100 block of South Central Avenue at around 3 p.m., police said, and then turned himself in at the North County Precinct Station a little white later.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office had issued an at-large warrant for Moore for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
According to police, Moore and the victim were in the process of breaking up. On Saturday evening, she was out with friends when Moore called her phone more than 50 times.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the victim was at a friend's house in the 1300 block of Springhurst Drive in north St. Louis County when she and her friends heard Moore at the door. The group hid in a bathroom and locked the door, and Moore began banging on the bathroom window and screaming at them. Moore then allegedly broke into the house through the back door and screamed for the woman and her friends to come out, police said.
Moore allegedly kicked the bathroom door open and grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the arm, forcing her out of the house. Witnesses told police she yelled "No, don't take me" as he pulled her out of the home and forced her into his car.
After Moore drove off, the friends used Moore's phone, which he'd left at the house, to call the victim. Her friends told police they could hear the victim crying when the call was answered.
