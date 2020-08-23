Kidnapping victim dropped off unharmed at St. Louis County justice center, suspect in custody

Updated at 4:40 p.m. Sunday with the suspect in custody.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 23-year-old woman who police say was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend was dropped off at the St. Louis County Justice Services building in Clayton on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was uninjured.

A short time later, the 25-year-old suspect turned himself in to police after having an at-large warrant issued for hsi arrest.

Dariyon Moore, of the 6900 block of Edison Avenue in St. Louis, allegedly forced the woman into his car in north St. Louis County and drove away early Sunday morning. He later dropped her off in the 100 block of South Central Avenue at around 3 p.m., police said, and then turned himself in at the North County Precinct Station a little white later.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office had issued an at-large warrant for Moore for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

According to police, Moore and the victim were in the process of breaking up. On Saturday evening, she was out with friends when Moore called her phone more than 50 times.