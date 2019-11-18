Subscribe for 99¢
Police searching for car involved in possible kidnapping

St. Louis police are searching for a car involved in a possible shooting and kidnapping of a woman on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Photo provided by St. Louis police.

Updated with more information from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old woman police believe was kidnapped at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon was found Monday morning, along with a 22-year-old man suspected of kidnapping her. 

About 8 a.m. Monday, police located the suspect's vehicle, a blue Subaru BRZ, near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. Police tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled and the car crashed about a mile away, near Goodfellow Boulevard and Stratford Avenue.

The man and woman in the car were taken to an area hospital with accident-related injuries. Both were listed as stable. 

Police believe the man and woman know each other. A gun was recovered from the car.

Police reported on Sunday night that they were searching for a vehicle in connection with a kidnapping that took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police said a suspect fired shots at the victim's feet and forced her into a car, then drove away. 

