About 8 a.m. Monday, police located the suspect's vehicle, a blue Subaru BRZ, near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. Police tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled and the car crashed about a mile away, near Goodfellow Boulevard and Stratford Avenue.
The man and woman in the car were taken to an area hospital with accident-related injuries. Both were listed as stable.
Police believe the man and woman know each other. A gun was recovered from the car.
Police reported on Sunday night that they were searching for a vehicle in connection with a kidnapping that took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police said a suspect fired shots at the victim's feet and forced her into a car, then drove away.
Some of the year's notable local crimes
