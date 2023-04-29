ST. LOUIS — Police have taken a 17-year-old male into custody in the shooting death of Darrius Mullins, who was skateboarding near Kiener Plaza earlier this week.

St. Louis police said Saturday morning that investigators will seek federal prosecution. They did not identify the suspect.

Mullins, 30, was a graduate of Soldan International Studies High School in north St. Louis and worked at Busch Stadium, his family said. He picked up skateboarding about two years ago and immediately fell in love with it.

He was well known in the area for skating in and around Kiener Plaza, and he lived on Pine Street in Downtown West.

Mullins had been skateboarding downtown Thursday, and officers said the suspect approached him when he took a break to sit on a bench at Kiener Plaza.

The two argued, and the suspect fired multiple shots. Police said the victim initially ran away, and the suspect followed him and continued firing.

A’Shayla Hines, Mullins’ sister, described him as having a “good soul.”

Hines said she and her brother hung out often, and the last time his family saw him was Wednesday, one day before he was killed. When he left, he grabbed his skateboard.

“That’s what soothed him, kept him calm,” Hines said. “Then he told us he loved us, and that was the last time we saw him.”

Rochelle Mullins said her son had lost several friends throughout the years and struggled after their deaths.

“He had very close friends, and they all passed away,” she said. “And now he’s gone.”

His godmother, Yolonda “Yogi” Yancie, said her godson was naturally athletic and self-sufficient from a young age. She hopes his death will inspire St. Louisans to come together and reduce violent crime.

“We have to do better, and we have to work together as a community,” she said. “Darrius’ life meant something. He meant the world to ... his family.”