1 killed, 2 children hurt in Swansea automobile collision

SWANSEA — One person was killed and two children injured in a Metro East two-vehicle wreck, police said Friday.

Swansea police Chief Steve Johnson said in a statement that the collision occurred about 7 p.m. Thursday on Route 161 near High Mount School.

A vehicle attempting to drive onto 161 pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle, Johnson said, and the collision threw both automobiles across the roadway and into a north-side ditch.

The driver of the vehicle attempting to pull onto 161 was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two children in the car were treated for injuries. Johnson said the driver of the second vehicle was tested and found not to be impaired. It wasn't clear if that driver suffered any injuries.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.