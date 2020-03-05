1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Grafton single-car accident

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the names of the people involved in the wreck:

GRAFTON — A Metro East woman was killed and two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-car accident, Illinois State Police said Thursday.

The three were thrown from a 2003 Ford Taurus late Wednesday after it left the roadway, struck a river bluff and rolled several times, state Trooper Josh Korando said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Route 100 about two miles east of Grafton, Korando said.

Killed in the wreck was 22-year-old Allison A. Watson of Bethalto. The two who suffered life-threatening injuries were 18-year-old Alexander D. Radcliff, also from Bethalto, and 20-year-old Tristan Z. Terpening of Godfrey. The two men were airlifted to a hospital.