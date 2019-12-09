ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting Monday in north St. Louis.
Police responded to the 2500 block of West Palm Street about noon and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was declared dead at the scene.
The body of the man, hidden behind a police screen, was located in the front yard of a home. Several of the surrounding buildings appeared to be vacant and abandoned.
Police placed evidence markers near bullet casings scattered around a car.
No other information was immediately available from police.