ST. LOUIS — The Missouri attorney general is waging an unfounded campaign against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and exploiting tragedy for political gain, Gardner said in her first rebuttal to the suit filed last month to remove her from office.

The city’s top prosecutor, in filings late Tuesday night, acknowledged that her office has made some mistakes, as does any prosecutor's office, but blamed the “unfortunate failures” on subordinates who handled the individual cases.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, filed suit in late February seeking to oust Gardner, arguing she has failed to prosecute cases, hasn’t kept victims informed, and took too long to review charging requests from police.

Gardner’s attorneys, however, said in the new filings that all of that isn't enough to warrant Gardner's removal from office, and asked the judge to throw out the case.

“His Petition is a gross power grab, an affront to the liberties of all Missourians,” they wrote about Bailey's suit. “The court should dismiss it.”

Gardner has faced criticism for years over dysfunction and understaffing in her office, but all of the complaints came to a head when a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was caught in a serious crash downtown that resulted in both her legs being amputated. And police blamed the crash on a man who, it turned out, was a suspect in a pending robbery case, out of jail despite violating his bond dozens of times.

Scores of people, including some of Gardner’s former allies, called for her to step down. The Legislature ramped up an effort to strip her of most of her power. Bailey issued an ultimatum for her to resign or face removal.

Bailey filed the petition Feb. 23.

“This is about the rule of law and about justice,” he said at a press conference in Jefferson City. “Instead of protecting victims, which is her obligation, she’s creating more victims by neglect in office.”

Since then, Bailey’s attorneys have issued a 34-point subpoena to the circuit attorney’s office seeking records including victim complaints, copies of Gardner’s personnel file and copies of warrant applications considered and refused.

They’ve also notified Gardner and her top aides that they would be deposed and asked Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and the courts for documents regarding the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

But on Tuesday, Gardner’s attorneys — Webster Groves-based lawyer Michael P. Downey, Kansas City lawyer Jonathan Sternberg and Harvard professor Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. — said the evidence collection process should be stopped while Judge John Torbitzky considers Gardner’s motion to dismiss.

They argued the discovery requests were “overly broad” and “unduly burdensome,” noting the mayor and comptroller had already produced 19,000 pages of documents in response to requests for communications with or about Gardner’s office and payments to outside law firms.

“The Missouri Supreme Court rules allowed Mr. Bailey to initiate this quo warranto action only if he had sufficient evidence in hand to proceed with trying to remove Ms. Gardner,” the attorneys wrote. “He did not.”

Gardner’s attorneys also argued the case itself could set a dangerous precedent by which prosecutors could be removed by the attorney general “simply because he does not feel she is doing a good enough job or running a tight enough ship.”

“Allowing this petition to proceed would allow any Attorney General — including an unelected one like the present one — to thwart the will of the people of a locality who have elected the prosecutor of their choice, as the people of St. Louis twice have Ms. Gardner, and say ‘I know better, so she’s fired,’” the motion for dismissal says.

A city of 300,000 people is very likely to experience “tragic and horrific” crimes, attorneys said, but the blame rests on “the criminal,” not Gardner or her office.

“Mr. Bailey’s petition seeks to take advantage of tragedy for political gain while ignoring the will of the voters,” Gardner’s attorneys wrote.

Torbitzky will likely rule on Gardner’s motions to halt evidence collection and to dismiss the case.

No hearings have yet been set.