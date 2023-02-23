ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon amid mounting calls for her resignation and a threat by the state attorney general to launch proceedings to remove her from office.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday evening gave Gardner an ultimatum: Resign by noon Thursday or face removal. Gardner has given no indication she plans to resign, and Bailey has called a news conference for 12:15 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning he supports the attorney general's call for resignation and would appoint her successor if she is removed.

Gardner will host her news conference at 2:30 p.m. today.

Gardner, who took office in 2017, has faced mounting calls for her resignation after a man who violated his bond more than 50 times was allowed to remain free. On Saturday, the man sped down a downtown street, crashed into an oncoming car and critically injured an out-of-town volleyball player.

Gardner still had not addressed the calls for her resignation but released a statement deflecting blame for the incident and outlining how Riley remained on bond.