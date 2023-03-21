ST. LOUIS — Missouri's attorney general has added seven new claims to a lawsuit against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, including that she's refused to review dozens of police use-of-force incidents and has created a "toxic office environment" where she yells at and fails to train subordinates.

The allegations were among 100 pages added Tuesday to the lawsuit, initially filed last month by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, contending Gardner should be removed from office. Bailey said a review of case files, budget documents, emails, reports and discussions with victims has bolstered his case that Gardner has failed as the city's top prosecutor.

"Respondent has lost the trust of the people," Bailey wrote in Tuesday's amended filing. "She has sacrificed the safety of the city of St. Louis. She has squandered the goodwill of the courts through misdirection and incompetence. She has turned away grieving families while murderers walk free."

A spokeswoman for Gardner said she was still reviewing the petition Tuesday evening. But in a filing last week, Gardner's attorneys argued she was the victim of an unfounded, politically motivated campaign to remove her from office.

Gardner's office has been the target of criticism since she took office in 2017 for staffing shortages, dismissing and re-filing cases, and a mounting backlog of cases awaiting review.

The complaints came to a head last month when a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was hit by a car while visiting St. Louis and had both her legs amputated. The man charged in the crash had a pending robbery case and remained free despite violating his bond dozens of times.

Scores of people, including some former allies, called for Gardner to step down. The Missouri Legislature ramped up an effort to strip her of most of her power. Bailey issued an ultimatum for her to resign or face removal.

Bailey filed the initial 19-page petition on Feb. 23. He said Gardner should be removed for three reasons: She failed to prosecute cases by dismissing charges and allowing others to languish; she didn't keep victims informed; and she failed to review thousands of cases submitted by St. Louis police.

But over the past 26 days, Bailey said he amassed evidence that supported more claims. On Tuesday, he filed a 121-page document with dozens of examples and 10 charges that he said merited removal, including not hiring or adequately supervising attorneys, mismanaging her office's finances and violating the rights of victims and defendants, according to the petition.

Bailey found judges were "forced" to dismiss more than 2,700 cases during Gardner's tenure due to her "inexplicable failure to provide defendants with discovery and a speedy trial," according to the petition. He also said her office, on average, takes 2 ½ times as long as it did in 2017 to complete felony prosecutions.

The petition claims that Gardner, who proposed forming an independent team to lead police shooting investigations in 2017, has "refused" to review police use-of-force cases as required by law. As a result, the petition claims, at least 40 officers are awaiting the result of their investigations on administrative or "desk duty," the petition states.

"Officers who should be charged with criminal offenses have not been charged. Officers who should not be charged with criminal offenses have not been notified that no charges are forthcoming, and the community is left to wonder what the status of those cases are," the petition states.

The petition also claims that Gardner has created a "toxic work environment" where she yelled at subordinates, kept her door closed, and didn't fully understand the job of an assistant circuit attorney.

In one case, the petition claimed, Gardner considered hiring an attorney for a top-level position who had multiple disciplinary complaints with the Missouri Bar and tax liens on his property. Reporters started asking questions in 2017, and Gardner fired two people who she believed leaked the information. She then forced other staff to sign non-disclosure agreements related to future hiring decisions, the petition said.

And Tuesday's filing presented more evidence of a common criticism of Gardner's office: that crime victims are left in the dark during developments in suspects' trials. One woman, who said she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who broke into her house, said she stopped hearing from anyone in Gardner's office after the victim's advocate handling her case left in 2021.

Another woman was shot multiple times while caught in the crossfire of a 2020 shooting. She said she never received any information from the circuit attorney's office but still planned to attend a bench trial in February to testify.

The day before the trial, however, an assistant circuit attorney called the woman. She was told there would be no trial, so she didn't show up. But on the morning of the trial, the prosecutor told the judge that the essential witness — the woman who was told not to attend — was "not cooperative." The case was dismissed.

The woman wrote a note to the judge on March 13 saying she "was willing to come to court to testify ... but was directed to not appear."

"Respondent's failure to notify victims in these cases is not an aberration but is the Circuit Attorney's Office's typical pattern or practice under (Gardner's) administration," attorneys for Bailey's office wrote.

Gardner has 10 days to file a response to Bailey's amended petition.