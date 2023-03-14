ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has engaged a Harvard law professor, who has worked with several high-profile clients including Harvey Weinstein, to represent her in a suit seeking to remove her from office.

A judge on Tuesday signed an order allowing out-of-state lawyer Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. to represent Gardner in the case. Sullivan helped Michael Brown’s family reach a $1.5 million settlement with the city of Ferguson in 2017. And he was hired by Gardner in 2018 to help prosecute an invasion-of-privacy case against former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

Now, Gardner has asked him to represent her in a suit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey alleging she has been negligent in her duties as the city’s top prosecutor.

Gardner had until midnight Tuesday to file a response to Bailey’s petition. It had not appeared in court records by Tuesday evening.

It is unclear, however, who will foot the bill for Gardner’s defense. A spokeswoman did not respond to questions Tuesday about who will pay for her legal representation.

Sullivan’s biography on Harvard’s website boasts his credentials as a “leading theorist in the areas of criminal law, criminal procedure, trial practice and techniques, legal ethics and race theory.”

He has represented high-profile clients, including former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of one murder and acquitted in two others, and helped develop a conviction review unit for Brooklyn’s prosecutor.

Sullivan was also the first Black faculty dean in Harvard’s history. He lost that title in 2019 after months of outrage from students over his representation of Weinstein.

Sullivan left Weinstein’s defense team before the case went to trial.

His agreement with Gardner during the Greitens case could have cost tax payers up to $120,000.

But it’s unclear he was ever paid.