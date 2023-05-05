ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner lashed out at her critics and defended her record in comments Friday, one day after announcing her imminent resignation in the face of ballooning scandals that threatened to consume her office.

Surrounded by her remaining supporters, Gardner reiterated and elaborated on a familiar argument casting herself as a reformer who tried to hold police officers accountable and offer second chances to deserving defendants — and incurred the wrath of racist, reactionary political and legal establishments as a result.

"It's just sad how every side is against me," she said.

She said the police fought her efforts tooth and nail. She said judges tried to turn her staff against her. And she said mayors "defunded" her office over and over, leaving her without essential tools to do the job.

She chalked it up to cold economics — fears her reforms would cost people jobs that depend on arresting, detaining and prosecuting Black people.

"That's a lot of jobs that get affected when we actually streamline the people we need to focus on and the people that we can give an opportunity and still be about public safety," she said.

Critics of Gardner have long cast such allegations as attempts to deflect from real issues in her office. She has hemorrhaged attorneys, who now number about a third of what she had when she first took office. They in turn have struggled to review charges, resulting in a backlog of thousands of cases.

She has also been reprimanded by the state Supreme Court for ethical lapses, and criticized by local judges for failing to turn over evidence to defense attorneys as required by law.

But Gardner said Friday that recruitment is harder than people think when most law school graduates laden with debt jump at the higher pay of the private sector. And with her existing staff, she said she had to contend with judges urging them to quit to protect their careers. She also disputed assertions made by other prosecutors that she refused offers of help to clear the backlog of cases.

"I'm a little bit brighter than that," she said.

This story is developing. Check back for more soon.

