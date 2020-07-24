Kim Gardner seeks to stop Missouri attorney general from meddling in McCloskey gun case

Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion Friday to strike the Republican attorney general's controversial decision to ask that gun charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey be dismissed over the state’s long-held interest in the right to bear arms.

"To be clear, this prosecution has nothing to do with the abridgment of any constitutional right," Gardner's brief said. "If any part of our constitution is implicated, it is the First Amendment — which guarantees the rights of speech and assembly that cannot be said to be freely exercised when those who disagree with us resort to brandishing lethal weapons rather than engaging in civic discourse."