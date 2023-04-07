ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors have blamed police for having to dismiss and refile a double murder case.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office on Thursday said police withheld records in the 2021 case prosecuting the murders of 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter, Dmyah Fleming.

"In this case, the CAO was not provided evidence in a timely manner due to acknowledged staffing challenges at the police department," Gardner spokeswoman Allison Hawk said in a statement.

Javonn Nettles, 30, and his co-defendant, 27-year-old Andre Anderson, were first charged almost two years ago.

The first trial in Nettles' case was set for last July, but St. Louis prosecutors dismissed and refiled the case. They hadn’t turned over key pieces of evidence, defense attorneys said, and weren’t ready to proceed.

Both cases were again dismissed and refiled Wednesday, days before Nettles' was set to begin. It will likely be months before they’re brought back around for trial.

The St. Louis Police Officers' Association on Friday blasted Gardner's office for shifting blame.

The union said Gardner's office is "once again failing to accept responsibility" for mistakes made by its attorneys.

"Police officers shouldn’t be made scapegoats for an overworked, backlogged, and mismanaged Circuit Attorney’s Office," the union wrote in a release, sent by Business Manager Joe Steiger.

It appeared, however, that the Circuit Attorney's office and the union were referencing different cases.

Steiger did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

The maneuver of dismissing and refiling cases has become increasingly common as Gardner’s understaffed office, which has lost lawyers by the dozens in recent years, has struggled to prepare for trials. In 2022 alone, prosecutors dismissed and refiled at least a dozen murder cases, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

Gardner has faced a firestorm since mid February when a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was seriously injured in a car crash while visiting downtown St. Louis. Both of the girl’s legs were amputated. The man charged with causing the wreck had a pending robbery case and remained free despite violating his bond dozens of times.

Adversaries and former allies alike called for Gardner’s resignation after years of criticism over organizational dysfunction in her office. State lawmakers ramped up an effort that would strip her of the power to prosecute most violent felonies, and Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued to remove her, arguing she has been negligent in office.