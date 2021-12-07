Kindergartener and second-grader brought guns to St. Louis schools last week

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. with incident at another school
ST. LOUIS — A second-grader wanted to show off his parents' loaded pistol at recess at Pamoja Preparatory Academy last Friday. Two days earlier, a boy in kindergarten at another St. Louis school mistakenly left home with the wrong backpack and brought his dad's gun to school without realizing it.
St. Louis police say neither incident last week resulted in any injuries at school -- or any charges against a parent. Adults intercepted the gun in both cases.
The dad in the backpack mixup was given his gun back by police, along with a gun lock.
The most recent case was Friday at Pamoja Preparatory Academy, 3935 Enright Avenue. The second-grade boy was at recess about 1 p.m.
"A teacher, picking up on unusual behavior, found the weapon and took action," St. Louis Public Schools spokesman George Sells said in an email. "The gun was immediately secured and district security and local authorities were called to the school."
St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the boy had taken the gun from a lock box under his parent's bed. Wall said police think the boy's intent was to "just show off the weapon." The school is for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade.
Police are not seeking charges against the parents, Wall said, because the gun was in a "presumed secured lock box."
It wasn't clear how the boy was able to get the gun from a locked box. Wall said police investigators are trying to gets answers to that and find out more.
Wall said the boy was disciplined by the school. The school principal wasn't available Tuesday morning to discuss the case. Sells said the district won't disclose how the boy was disciplined because it would violate the child's right to privacy. The school also notified the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Two days earlier, on Wednesday of last week, a boy who attends Woerner Elementary School grabbed the wrong backpack at home, Wall said. The child didn't realize the bag contained his father's firearm, Wall said.
Minutes after dropping his son off at school, the child's father noticed his son had taken the wrong bag, Sells said. Sells called it "an unfortunate switch of backpacks" -- a brief and unintentional incident.
The father immediately doubled back to retrieve his backpack, Sells said. The father told the school principal, who took the bag from the child and found a firearm inside, Wall said. The principal called police.
"It was determined no criminal incident occurred," Wall said, "and the book bag and firearm were returned to the parent along with a gun lock," Wall said.
Sells said Woerner is at 6131 Leona Street.