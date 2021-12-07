Kindergartener and second-grader brought guns to St. Louis schools last week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police are not seeking charges against the parents, Wall said, because the gun was in a "presumed secured lock box."

It wasn't clear how the boy was able to get the gun from a locked box. Wall said police investigators are trying to gets answers to that and find out more.

Wall said the boy was disciplined by the school. The school principal wasn't available Tuesday morning to discuss the case. Sells said the district won't disclose how the boy was disciplined because it would violate the child's right to privacy. The school also notified the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Two days earlier, on Wednesday of last week, a boy who attends Woerner Elementary School grabbed the wrong backpack at home, Wall said. The child didn't realize the bag contained his father's firearm, Wall said.

Minutes after dropping his son off at school, the child's father noticed his son had taken the wrong bag, Sells said. Sells called it "an unfortunate switch of backpacks" -- a brief and unintentional incident.