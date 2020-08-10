Kinloch firefighter who was shot in the head discharged from hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — After more than a month in the hospital, Arlydia Bufford was welcomed home Monday by a parade of emergency vehicles with their lights flashing. Family members lined up to embrace the volunteer firefighter who suffered critical injuries in a June shooting.
"I'm just overwhelmed with joy," Kinloch fire Chief Kevin Stewart said, tearing up as he watched the celebration in the front yard of the Bufford home in North County. "Thank you, Lord, thank you, Jesus."
The 20-year-old Bufford was one of three women shot at an Applebee's in St. John on June 22. One of the women, Kimberly Ratliff-Penton, 46, died. Bufford, who was sitting at another table with colleagues, was shot in the head. The shooter was charged with first-degree murder. A motive in the attack remains unclear.
Carl Bufford, Arlydia Bufford's father, said he's glad her shooter is off the street. But he's mostly focused on his daughter's recovery. She will need therapy for strength, balance and speech now that she's home. Her family is closely monitoring her as the injury has made her forgetful.
"I feel good, like there's a weight up off my chest," Carl Bufford said. "Even the doctors were like, 'It's a miracle she's jumping back real quick and getting back to herself.' "
He added, "The fire departments and police have showed so much support."
Bufford said he was at work when he got the call that his daughter had been shot.
"I don't wish that on nobody," he said. "No family should get that call that something happened to their loved one."
Arlydia Bufford said she was relieved to have finally left the hospital. But mostly, she was hungry. She'd been thinking about having a home-cooked meal for days.
Because of restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her parents weren't able to see her for the first two weeks she was in the hospital. Extended family and friends hadn't seen her at all since her hospitalization, and celebrated her return home by taking photos with her and sporting "Arlydia Strong" T-shirts.
She had worked as a firefighter for about a year, aiming to become a paid firefighter eventually. She gave up a softball scholarship in order to follow her dreams of becoming a firefighter, her father said.
"She wanted to help people," Carl Bufford said. "How can you deny that?"
Her mother, Rebecca Bufford, said she knew her daughter would be able to handle being a firefighter because "she's a strong woman."
"She can handle any task," she said.
