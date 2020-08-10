Kinloch firefighter who was shot in the head discharged from hospital

"I feel good, like there's a weight up off my chest," Carl Bufford said. "Even the doctors were like, 'It's a miracle she's jumping back real quick and getting back to herself.' "

He added, "The fire departments and police have showed so much support."

Bufford said he was at work when he got the call that his daughter had been shot.

"I don't wish that on nobody," he said. "No family should get that call that something happened to their loved one."

Arlydia Bufford said she was relieved to have finally left the hospital. But mostly, she was hungry. She'd been thinking about having a home-cooked meal for days.

Because of restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her parents weren't able to see her for the first two weeks she was in the hospital. Extended family and friends hadn't seen her at all since her hospitalization, and celebrated her return home by taking photos with her and sporting "Arlydia Strong" T-shirts.

She had worked as a firefighter for about a year, aiming to become a paid firefighter eventually. She gave up a softball scholarship in order to follow her dreams of becoming a firefighter, her father said.