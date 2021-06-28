Kinloch man charged in deadly shooting at Ferguson apartment complex

FERGUSON — A Kinloch man was charged Monday in a deadly shooting a day earlier at a Ferguson apartment complex.

Byron A. Collier, 29, of the 8000 block of School Way Drive, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Police said Collier fatally shot Jamez Prewitt on Sunday morning at the Park Ridge Apartments complex in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle.

Police found Prewitt, 27, unconscious with three gunshot wounds in an apartment bedroom. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman told police that Prewitt was her child's father and that she had argued with him earlier about her relationship with Collier, who had left in her car with her permission.

After arguing, Prewitt reportedly left the woman's apartment and parked outside, "apparently waiting to see if someone came back" driving the woman's car.