Kinloch man charged in deadly shooting at Ferguson apartment complex

FERGUSON — A Kinloch man was charged Monday in a deadly shooting a day earlier at a Ferguson apartment complex.
Byron A. Collier, 29, of the 8000 block of School Way Drive, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Police said Collier fatally shot Jamez Prewitt on Sunday morning at the Park Ridge Apartments complex in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle.
Police found Prewitt, 27, unconscious with three gunshot wounds in an apartment bedroom. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman told police that Prewitt was her child's father and that she had argued with him earlier about her relationship with Collier, who had left in her car with her permission.
After arguing, Prewitt reportedly left the woman's apartment and parked outside, "apparently waiting to see if someone came back" driving the woman's car.
Prewitt was recorded by surveillance cameras returning to the woman's apartment, charges say. Moments later, Collier was recorded by the cameras leaving in the woman's car with a gun; he surrendered to police hours later.
Collier told police Prewitt had banged on the woman's apartment door looking for him, charges say. He told police he hid in a closet and shot Prewitt when he entered the bedroom and reached for something.
Bail for Collier was set at $200,000 cash-only. He did not have a lawyer listed for him as of Monday.