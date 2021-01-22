 Skip to main content
Kinloch man dies when his car careens into tractor-trailer
BERKELEY — A 73-year-old man from Kinloch was fatally injured early Friday in an automobile crash on North Hanley Road, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Robert E. Lee died at the scene of the wreck.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. Friday on North Hanley, just north of Scudder Avenue.

Lee was driving north in a 1993 Geo Prizm. His car traveled into the oncoming lanes and went under the trailer of a southbound tractor-trailer.

The trucker, a 48-year-old man from Worden, Illinois, was not injured, the patrol said.

