Kinloch volunteer firefighter hit in drive-by shooting

KINLOCH — A volunteer firefighter was struck in the arm during a drive-by shooting as he was leaving the fire station early Thursday morning, officials said.

Jared Williams, 25, left the fire station on Martin Luther King Boulevard just before 4 a.m. and was headed toward a bus stop when two passenger cars he didn't recognize opened fire, according to a statement posted on Facebook by Kinloch Fire Protection Chief Kevin Stewart.

Williams was struck in the arm and ran back to the fire station for help, where his wound was treated and an ambulance was called. He is expected to make a full recovery.

No one else was injured in the shooting, St. Louis County police said.

Williams has been a member of the fire department for three years.

