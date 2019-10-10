KIRKWOOD — A man from Kirkwood pleaded guilty to three wire fraud charges Thursday and admitted embezzling $3.8 million from a former employer.
From January 2012 to Jan. 31, 2019, Bryan Vonderahe, now 44, wrote about 500 company checks to himself, then deposited them in his bank, his plea says. He then falsified company records and issued false financial statements to cover up his theft.
He used the money for trips for himself, relatives and friends to Florida, Colorado and Las Vegas, as well as for gambling expenses, his mortgage payments and day-to-day living expenses, the plea says.
Vonderahe worked for the Boyd Group, which owns real estate and runs mattress and waterbed retailers The Bedroom Store, Boyd Sleep and Accent Furniture.
Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of Vonderahe's Vonderahe’s four-bedroom, 3,500-square foot home in the 1900 block of Windy Hill Road as well as a 2011 GMC Acadia Denali and a 2013 Range Rover Sport.