Kirkwood couple claim complex didn’t secure master keys, leading to $300,000 burglary

KIRKWOOD — A Kirkwood couple filed suit Thursday alleging burglars stole more than $300,000 worth of property from their condo after their complex failed to secure the master key.

Joan and Jeffrey Spiegel sued the Parc McCullough Condominium Association last week in connection to a Feb. 4 burglary at the building at 231 McCullough Avenue.

The suit claims the association stored master keys to all resident units in a box on the wall in an unlocked common area of the building. The box was stolen off the wall with the keys inside prior to the burglary, the suit states.

The suit alleges the association failed to notify residents that the keys had been stolen in a timely manner after there were several burglaries of storage lockers in the building.

The Spiegels then lost a vehicle, family heirlooms, jewelry, credit cards, legal documents, financial records and household goods altogether worth about $315,000 in the theft, the suit says.

Many of the items were of “great personal and sentimental value," court documents say.

Jeffrey Spiegel is a former superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Business managers for the condo association, Efthim Company Realtors, did not return a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney John S. Wallach is representing the Spiegels in the case.

No attorney was yet listed in court documents representing the condo association.