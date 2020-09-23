Kirkwood man charged with killing man at Spanish Lake Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Kirkwood man was charged Wednesday in a deadly shooting the day before at Spanish Lake Park.

Justin T. Robnett, 27, of the 300 block of Lillian Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Thomas Wiggins.

Wiggins, 31, of the 100 block of Roderick Drive in Glasgow Village, was found shot to death inside a vehicle about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Spanish Lake Park. The park is at 12500 Spanish Pond Road, northeast of Bellefontaine Road and Interstate 270.

Robnett was with a group of friends in the park when he and Wiggin began arguing, court documents say. Robnett pulled a gun and shot Wiggins several times in the head and chest.

Robnett fled the scene but was identified by several witnesses, charges say.

Bail information for Robnett was not immediately available. He was not in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Robnett has a pending 2018 charge in St. Louis County of leaving the scene of a crash. His convictions in Missouri include resisting arrest in St. Louis in 2017 and and receiving stolen property in St. Louis County in 2011.