Kirkwood man identified as St. Louis burglary suspect fatally shot by police

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Friday with circuit attorney's office still reviewing case
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot more than two months ago by officers in the Carondelet neighborhood who had responded to a burglary call.
He was identified as Carlos Castaneda, a 34-year-old resident of Kirkwood. He lived in the 1900 block of Hunting Lake Court.
Castaneda died April 10 after being shot by officers in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard in St. Louis. He died at the scene. Police said he had fired shots at them first and charged toward the officers. No officers were hurt.
Police went to the neighborhood that morning after a resident reported a burglary. Police Maj. Eric Larson said in April that arriving officers had seen a man run from the home and go into a nearby garage. The suspect fired shots at officers from inside the garage, police said, even as officers tried to negotiate with him.
He eventually came out of the garage and charged at officers before being fatally shot, police said.
The St. Louis police officer who fired the fatal shot was a 36-year-old man who has been with the city police force 12 years.
The resident who reported the burglary was a 32-year-old man who was an off-duty police officer from another department. St. Louis police haven't said where the officer worked. The resident said someone was trying to break into his home.
Castaneda's relatives could not be reached for comment Friday.
Asked why there was a delay in releasing Castaneda's name, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said in an email, "As you know, our Department does not identify any deceased person unless they have been positively identified and their next of kin has been notified. Positive IDs can be done either by family members or forensically, which takes time. Additionally, it can be difficult locating next of kin that is not local."
As with every officer-involved shooting, authorities review the case to determine if it was justified. Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office, said Friday that the case was still being investigated.
