Kirkwood man identified as St. Louis burglary suspect fatally shot by police

The St. Louis police officer who fired the fatal shot was a 36-year-old man who has been with the city police force 12 years.

The resident who reported the burglary was a 32-year-old man who was an off-duty police officer from another department. St. Louis police haven't said where the officer worked. The resident said someone was trying to break into his home.

Castaneda's relatives could not be reached for comment Friday.

Asked why there was a delay in releasing Castaneda's name, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said in an email, "As you know, our Department does not identify any deceased person unless they have been positively identified and their next of kin has been notified. Positive IDs can be done either by family members or forensically, which takes time. Additionally, it can be difficult locating next of kin that is not local."

As with every officer-involved shooting, authorities review the case to determine if it was justified. Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office, said Friday that the case was still being investigated.

