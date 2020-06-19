Kirkwood man identified as St. Louis burglary suspect fatally shot by police

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Friday with circuit attorney's office still reviewing case

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot more than two months ago by officers in the Carondelet neighborhood who had responded to a burglary call.

He was identified as Carlos Castaneda, a 34-year-old resident of Kirkwood. He lived in the 1900 block of Hunting Lake Court.

Castaneda died April 10 after being shot by officers in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard in St. Louis. He died at the scene. Police said he had fired shots at them first and charged toward the officers. No officers were hurt.

Police went to the neighborhood that morning after a resident reported a burglary. Police Maj. Eric Larson said in April that arriving officers had seen a man run from the home and go into a nearby garage. The suspect fired shots at officers from inside the garage, police said, even as officers tried to negotiate with him.