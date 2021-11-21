Kirkwood police officer, three others injured after vehicle hits police SUV on I-44 shoulder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Kirkwood police officer was assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 44 on Sunday when a passing vehicle hit his SUV, also injuring the driver and two child passengers, police said.

All four people were hospitalized for minor to moderate injuries after the crash about 2:17 p.m. on eastbound I-44 near South Berry Road, according to a Highway Patrol report.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, and two child passengers — a girl, 10, and infant boy — were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The officer, 36, was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries.

Kirkwood Police spokesman Officer Gary Baldridge said in a news release that the officer was in his SUV when it was "sideswiped" by a passing vehicle, trapping him inside. The officer had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders but was able to walk to an ambulance on his own, Baldridge said.

The officer had been assisting another motorist whose vehicle was disabled, Baldridge said. The officer had positioning the SUV so that it was partially in the far-right eastbound lane.

The SUV was partially in the right lane and its emergency lights were on at the time it was hit, according to the crash report.