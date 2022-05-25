Kirkwood police search for home invasion suspect near North Glendale school

GLENDALE — Kirkwood police were called to an area near North Glendale Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon after an apparent home invasion nearby, authorities said.

Kirkwood police later said a suspect was in custody in connection with the home invasion, which happened near Chelsea Avenue. Another suspect was being sought, police said.

That location is not far from the school, which is at 765 North Sappington Road. Multiple police officers were seen posted along numerous streets in an area north of the school.

A spokesperson for Kirkwood School District, which includes North Glendale Elementary, said everyone at the school was safe, although precautionary measures had been taken. Wednesday was the last day of student attendance in the district.

A U.S. Postal Service worker said she had been delivering mail on Queen Anne Place, a few blocks north of the school when she saw a man walking with a handgun in each hand. She said she got into her vehicle and drove off.

Kirkwood police said they would provide more details soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.