Kirkwood shooting leaves person with 'life-threatening injuries'

KIRKWOOD — A person suffered "life-threatening" injuries after being shot multiple times Monday morning at a residence, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Angenette Avenue, Kirkwood police said. A person who had been shot multiple times was found in the front yard of the residence and taken to a hospital.

One person was taken into custody, police said. That person was not identified.

Police did not provide the victim's name or an update on that person's condition.

Police said that an investigation is ongoing, but called it an isolated incident, and said there was no safety concern to the immediate area.

