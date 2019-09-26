KIRKWOOD — A 17-year-old Kirkwood resident has been accused of posting a picture of a gun on Snapchat and threatening to make people "cry" at the Northwest High School homecoming, charging documents filed Wednesday say.
Jesus Medina Cabrera, of the 1400 block of Roth Drive, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with a felony of making a terrorist threat.
Charging documents claim that on Tuesday, some Northwest High students received a photo of a gun with the caption, "Imma make some (racial slur) cry at (homecoming)."
Cabrera told police that he sent the message "with the intent of making girls at Northwest High School cry," the charges say.
Homecoming at Northwest is this weekend.
In a message to parents Wednesday, Dr. Desi Kirchhofer, Northwest R-I School District superintendent, said a parent had notified administrators Wednesday afternoon, and school officials then contacted law enforcement.
The Snap was received and shared by two Northwest students, Kirchhofer wrote, adding that the suspect was in custody and "our students are not in any danger."