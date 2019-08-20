CLAYTON • Harry Hamm, a longtime KMOX-AM radio broadcaster and entertainment editor, is scheduled to plead not guilty Tuesday to federal child pornography charges.
Hamm, 77, is already facing felony charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child pornography in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and been released on bond.
Hamm was indicted Aug. 1 in federal court in St. Louis on two counts of possession of child porn and one count of access with intent to view child porn. The indictment accuses him of possessing images containing child porn on two iPhones, and accessing child porn stored on an online photo storage account.
No lawyer is listed for him in the federal court case. His lawyer in the St. Louis County case did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
In the St. Louis County case, Hamm, 77, of the 700 block of Treeside Court in Chesterfield, is accused of having “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child younger than 17.