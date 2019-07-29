ST. LOUIS • A man robbed a St. Louis Community Credit Union on Friday afternoon, telling a teller that he was carrying a weapon.
Police were called to the credit union at 4435 Chippewa Street shortly before 2 p.m. The man passed a note to a teller saying that he had a gun, though he never presented one. He took the money and fled, police said. No one was injured.
Police are searching for a man in his 40s between 6 feet tall and 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build, long brown hair with a mustache and a beard.