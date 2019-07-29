Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS • A man robbed a St. Louis Community Credit Union on Friday afternoon, telling a teller that he was carrying a weapon.

Police were called to the credit union at 4435 Chippewa Street shortly before 2 p.m. The man passed a note to a teller saying that he had a gun, though he never presented one. He took the money and fled, police said. No one was injured. 

Police asking for assistance identifying bank robbery suspect

Police believe this man robbed the St. Louis Community Credit Union on Chippewa Street on July 26, 2019. Image courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Police are searching for a man in his 40s between 6 feet tall and 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build, long brown hair with a mustache and a beard. 