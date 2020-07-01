Krewson announces outside review of St. Louis police concurrent with similar county study

ST. LOUIS — A former police chief in Washington and Philadelphia will lead a review of St. Louis Police Department policies and procedures funded by two prominent area business groups, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday.
The mayor said the study by Charles Ramsey, a consultant who also headed a national policing task force for then-President Barack Obama, will look into protecting citizens' civil rights and also how to reduce violent crime.
The study will be paid for by member companies in Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council, the same funding source for a similar study of St. Louis County police announced Monday by County Executive Sam Page. Ramsey also is involved with the county study.
"It's about acknowledging that black lives matter," Krewson said in a Facebook Live session. "But it's also about acknowledging that in St. Louis far too many black lives are lost to violence."
She said the review would look into the city department's practices and how they stack up against "best policies" and "best practices" used around the country.
The review will cover "cultural diagnostic" matters, resource allocation, tools and technologies, crime control strategies and collaboration, according to a related news release issued by Krewson, Police Chief John Hayden and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards.
Among the issues to be looked at, the mayor said, are reducing gun violence, de-escalation methods, implicit bias and racial equity training.
Krewson said gun violence is "devastating our community" and that as of Tuesday, 100 homicides had been committed so far this year in the city.
The mayor said private companies often hire outside consultants to tackle serious issues but that "the government very rarely has the chance to do that."
"I don't think we've ever had thus kind of an opportunity before and we've probably never needed it as much," she said. "I think it will be a good opportunity for us all to get better."
She said the review would begin in about two weeks and last a few months. Jacob Long, the mayor's spokesman, said the city study would run concurrently with the one in the county but that they are separate.
Edwards said in an interview that the review wasn't spurred by the recent protests about policing here and around the country triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.
"This was something we talked about before George Floyd," Edwards said. "Timing is everything, I think, and it works, but certainly it is not directly related to this climate."
Rachel Rice of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
