Krewson announces outside review of St. Louis police concurrent with similar county study

Among the issues to be looked at, the mayor said, are reducing gun violence, de-escalation methods, implicit bias and racial equity training.

Krewson said gun violence is "devastating our community" and that as of Tuesday, 100 homicides had been committed so far this year in the city.

The mayor said private companies often hire outside consultants to tackle serious issues but that "the government very rarely has the chance to do that."

"I don't think we've ever had thus kind of an opportunity before and we've probably never needed it as much," she said. "I think it will be a good opportunity for us all to get better."

She said the review would begin in about two weeks and last a few months. Jacob Long, the mayor's spokesman, said the city study would run concurrently with the one in the county but that they are separate.

Edwards said in an interview that the review wasn't spurred by the recent protests about policing here and around the country triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

"This was something we talked about before George Floyd," Edwards said. "Timing is everything, I think, and it works, but certainly it is not directly related to this climate."