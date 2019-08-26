ST. LOUIS — Amid concern about violent crime in the city, Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday briefed St. Louis aldermen in her City Hall office on what her administration is doing to address the problem.
Gun violence has claimed the lives of at least 13 children in the city of St. Louis this year, including a 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl who were added to the toll this weekend in separate incidents. No one has been charged in any of the deaths.
Police Chief John Hayden and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards also were on hand for the session, which the mayor said lasted about 90 minutes.
“We wanted to make sure everybody had the same knowledge base,” Krewson said after the meeting, which was not made public in advance.
Among other things, the mayor said, Hayden said he had deployed additional officers to investigate homicides and had “ramped up” the police department’s use of overtime.
Krewson said she reiterated Saturday’s announcement of the $25,000 rewards offered for information related to recent child deaths and her request that the Cure Violence initiative be launched quickly.
She also said she would try to find funding “to quickly add” more security cameras and license plate readers around the city.
And she said she had sought state assistance in a call Monday to Gov. Mike Parson, such as deploying the Missouri Highway Patrol in the city. She said her push to repeal the city residency rule, in part to make it easier to fill police vacancies, also was mentioned.
One of the alderman attending, Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said aldermen also asked questions of the mayor and the others.
Boyd said another point made was that police have been focusing more on drug activity.
“Last week was a bad week,” Boyd said in an interview. “Our constituents are concerned, they’re afraid. They deserve some kind of answer.”
Boyd and Alderman Brandon Bosley, D-3rd Ward, both commended the mayor for holding the session.
“I think it was the first of many productive meetings that need to be had,” said Bosley, who earlier this year had sharply criticized the mayor for supporting the now-suspended Better Together campaign. “It's a really good start. To see everybody come and really be concerned, to move forward, it was inspiring.”
Another attendee, Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, alleged that the meeting — which the mayor said was attended by at least a majority of the 29 board members — violated the state Sunshine Law because it was not announced in advance to the public. Vaccaro and Bosley both said about 20 aldermen were present while another member, Jack Coatar, D-7th Ward, said it was 10 to 12. Another alderman present said the number varied, as aldermen entered and left at different times.
Krewson said she believed that holding the private session was allowed under the Sunshine Law because it was a briefing and not a formal Board of Aldermen meeting. She said there were no detailed discussions of legislation and “no decisions made.”
The mayor in an interview also said one of the weekend homicide victims was a woman worked for city government. Mayoral chief of staff Steve Conway said later that the individual had worked for the city Citizens Service Bureau since April.