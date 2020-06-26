Krewson draws ire for reading protesters' addresses as protests and commemorations continue to dot St. Louis region

Kamilah Gamble, 17, an incoming senior, said marching makes her feel empowered. She said people in her age group are “driven and headstrong (for) change.”

“Although all lives matter, right now, this is about Black people and us feeling like we’re not being treated equal,” Gamble said.

As demonstrators walked down North Wood Mills Road, Amy Falke, 41, and her son Evan, 12, stood along the road and watched.

“It’s interesting and it’s really good,” Evan said as his mother’s eyes filled with tears. “It’s good that there is change.”

“I personally just didn’t realize what people were going through until I saw Michael Brown, and I was like ‘This is so bad,’” Amy Falke said. “I just hope to instill it in the kids, that things are not easy for everybody.”

Others honked and waved to protesters in a show of support, but not all welcomed the halted traffic and chants of the demonstrators. One man yelled, “Get a (expletive deleted) job,” and a female driver shouted, “Go home!”

But Brenda Brown, 47, of Chesterfield, said change often comes with a sacrifice.