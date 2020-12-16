Krewson says workhouse won’t close by Dec. 31 as aldermen wanted

ST. LOUIS — The Dec. 31 timetable set by the Board of Aldermen for closing the city’s medium-security jail will not be met, Mayor Lyda Krewson told other top city officials Wednesday.

The mayor said shutting down the Hall Street facility, commonly known as the workhouse, by then would require moving its remaining 100 prisoners to the main city jail downtown and have some of them sleep on the floor on mattresses.

“Between now and December 31st, we’re just not going to double bunk or triple bunk people ... and risk the spread of COVID and all kinds of other things that happen in crowded conditions,” Krewson said at a meeting of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the city’s top fiscal body.

Meanwhile, Krewson disclosed that city corrections officials are having discussions with a jail in Kentucky about possibly transferring workhouse prisoners there at some point.

She said officials also are again contacting jails closer to St. Louis to see if any might have enough space to rent. Previous efforts earlier this year along those lines have failed.

She said she believes that the administration will be able to present options on how to close the workhouse “in the not too distant future.”