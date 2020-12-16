Krewson says workhouse won’t close by Dec. 31 as aldermen wanted

ST. LOUIS — The Dec. 31 timetable set by the Board of Aldermen for closing the city’s medium-security jail will not be met, Mayor Lyda Krewson told other top city officials Wednesday.
The mayor said shutting down the Hall Street facility, commonly known as the workhouse, by then would require moving its remaining 100 prisoners to the main city jail downtown and have some of them sleep on the floor on mattresses.
“Between now and December 31st, we’re just not going to double bunk or triple bunk people ... and risk the spread of COVID and all kinds of other things that happen in crowded conditions,” Krewson said at a meeting of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the city’s top fiscal body.
Meanwhile, Krewson disclosed that city corrections officials are having discussions with a jail in Kentucky about possibly transferring workhouse prisoners there at some point.
She said officials also are again contacting jails closer to St. Louis to see if any might have enough space to rent. Previous efforts earlier this year along those lines have failed.
She said she believes that the administration will be able to present options on how to close the workhouse “in the not too distant future.”
Krewson’s announcement came as no surprise. Her corrections commissioner, Dale Glass, had said as far back as October that moving all workhouse inmates to the main jail would result in overcrowding there and require some to sleep on mattresses.
The Board of Aldermen, following a lengthy lobbying effort by criminal justice activists, last July passed an ordinance requiring the city corrections director to prepare a plan to close the workhouse by the end of the year.
Glass at an aldermanic committee meeting in October had pointed out that the ordinance didn’t actually order the Dec. 31 shutdown but directed him to prepare a plan to do so, which he said he did.
Krewson on Wednesday also disclosed that a study of jail space completed last June for the city by an engineering firm had listed turning the old police headquarters at Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue into jail space as an option.
But she said creating new jail space was expensive and that the city is unlikely to be able to afford that for five years.
Krewson didn’t provide details on the location in Kentucky of the jail being considered for St. Louis prisoners but said it’s about four hours away.
The mayor added that Glass doesn’t think sending any of St. Louis’ detainees to Kentucky is a good idea but that it’s on the table.
“This will be an expensive proposition if we contract with another jail,” she said, citing transportation costs. She also said it would make access difficult for pre-trial detainees’ family members and their attorneys.
The Close the Workhouse campaign could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
When some aldermen in October had expressed concern with the Dec. 31 deadline, the campaign said the solution to potential overcrowding at the main jail following a workhouse closure is jailing fewer people.
Transforming bail practices and drastically reducing lengths of pretrial detention would be a good start, the campaign said then in a statement.
This article will be updated
