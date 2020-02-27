Ladue doctor gets 2 years in prison for health care fraud

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A doctor from Ladue was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for illegal billing practices and ordered to repay about $177,000 to the federal Medicare and state Medicaid programs.

Dr. Brij Vaid, 58, pleaded guilty last year to a charge of making a false claim. He admitted that St. Louis Internal Medicine Inc. billed Medicare for treating a patient when Vaid was actually out of the country and never saw the patient. Vaid admitted taking “deliberate actions” to avoid knowing that Medicare and Medicaid were being improperly billed by Vaid's practice. His office billed more for an office visit with a doctor.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig said during Thursday's hearing that Vaid pre-signed prescriptions before patients arrived, and those medications were dispensed while he was out of town. That could have resulted in injury to patients, she said.

Prosecutors said Vaid had a large number of patients who received pain medications and anti-anxiety drugs and that he’d been repeatedly warned about his billing practices.