 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Saint Louis man charged in shootout with police
0 comments

Lake Saint Louis man charged in shootout with police

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Prosecutors on Friday charged a Lake Saint Louis man who was shot and wounded by police after a pursuit the night before.

Christopher L. Mangold, 47, of the first block of Scarlet Oak Court, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and domestic assault.

A Lake Saint Louis police officer shot Mangold after Mangold fired several shots at an officer near South Henke Road and Technology Drive, charges say.

The chase began after police were called to a domestic assault at Mangold's home, charges say. His wife texted a friend for help after an argument between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. that escalated into Mangold choking her and saying "You're going to die tonight." She was able to escape and get help at a friend's home.

As police were responding to the friend's home, an officer saw Mangold approach in a red Mercedes, charges say. The officer drew his pistol and ordered to Mangold to show his hands.

Mangold sped off and struck another vehicle near Technology Drive and South Henke Road, charges said.

Police said Mangold got out of the vehicle with two handguns and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the man.

His condition was not available Friday. Bail information also was not available.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories July 14, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports