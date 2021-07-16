Lake Saint Louis man charged in shootout with police

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Prosecutors on Friday charged a Lake Saint Louis man who was shot and wounded by police after a pursuit the night before.

Christopher L. Mangold, 47, of the first block of Scarlet Oak Court, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and domestic assault.

A Lake Saint Louis police officer shot Mangold after Mangold fired several shots at an officer near South Henke Road and Technology Drive, charges say.

The chase began after police were called to a domestic assault at Mangold's home, charges say. His wife texted a friend for help after an argument between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. that escalated into Mangold choking her and saying "You're going to die tonight." She was able to escape and get help at a friend's home.

As police were responding to the friend's home, an officer saw Mangold approach in a red Mercedes, charges say. The officer drew his pistol and ordered to Mangold to show his hands.

Mangold sped off and struck another vehicle near Technology Drive and South Henke Road, charges said.

Police said Mangold got out of the vehicle with two handguns and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the man.