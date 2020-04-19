Lake Saint Louis man dies in ATV rollover accident

GASCONADE COUNTY — A Lake Saint Louis man died Saturday evening after crashing an ATV, officials said.
Matthew R. Hewitt, 36, was driving the 2004 Polaris Range on private property in Gasconade County shortly before 7:30 p.m. when the ATV rolled over. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene in the 1700 block of St. Paul Church Road, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Hewitt was not wearing a safety device, the report said.
