Lake Saint Louis man killed in pedestrian crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Lake Saint Louis man was struck and killed Sunday in a pedestrian crash on Highway N.

Anthony C. Moore, 28, was crossing westbound Route N near Sommers Road at 4:18 p.m. when he was struck by two cars, a Chevrolet Cruze and Kia Optima, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

A 17-year-old girl drove the Cruze. An 18-year-old man drove the Optima, which had extensive damage in the crash, according to the patrol.

Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital about four hours after the crash happened.

Editor’s note: The dateline on the brief has been corrected to show the correct county where the crash happened.