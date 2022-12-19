 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Saint Louis pedestrian struck, killed as he crossed St. Charles County road

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Lake Saint Louis man was struck and killed Sunday as he walked across Highway N.

Anthony C. Moore, 28, was crossing westbound Route N near Sommers Road at 4:18 p.m. when he was struck by two cars, a Chevrolet Cruze and Kia Optima, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. 

A 17-year-old girl drove the Cruze. An 18-year-old man drove the Optima, which had extensive damage in the crash, according to the patrol. 

Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital about four hours after the crash happened. 

Editor’s note: The dateline on the brief has been corrected to show the correct county where the crash happened.

