Lake Saint Louis police shoot armed man after chase
Lake Saint Louis police shoot armed man after chase

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Lake Saint Louis police shot a man Thursday after he fired at officers, St. Charles County police said. 

Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:30 p.m. and found a 47-year-old man trying to leave the area in a vehicle. 

Officers tried to stop the man from leaving but he drove away, eventually crashing near Technology Drive and South Henke Road in Lake Saint Louis, police said. 

The man got out of the vehicle with two handguns and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the man, police said. 

No officers were injured but the man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

The suspect was not identified and authorities did not provide any additional information Friday.

St. Charles County police are leading the investigation. Officials said charges will be sought with the county prosecutor's office.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

