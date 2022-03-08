Lake Saint Louis woman accused of kidnapping 7-year-old daughter tried it before, police say

UPDATED at 1:30 p.m. with details on November assault case against the mother

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police on Tuesday were searching for a 7-year-old girl, Piper Johnson, who was taken during a supervised visit in St. Charles County on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl's biological mother pushed a case worker and took the girl from the Boone's Trail Branch library about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The library is at 10 Fiddlecreek Ridge Road, off Highway Z.

The car they left in was still showing front-end damage from November when, police said, the mother used the car to ram a garage in a failed attempt to kidnap her daughter and son. She was released from jail in January in that case.

The missing girl, Piper Johnson, is described as white, 3-feet tall and about 55 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. Piper was wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.

Piper's mother is Valerie Jean Baker, who is white, 35 years old, 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Val Joyner of the St. Charles County police said Baker is the girl's non-custodial parent. Joyner said the case worker Baker pushed on Monday was uninjured.

Police issued an endangered person advisory for Piper. Anyone who sees Piper or Baker should call 911 or the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

Nearly 24 hours after Piper was taken, investigators on Tuesday said they are unsure if Piper is in danger but said Baker has shown signs of being in a mental crisis. Police say Baker is wanted for parental kidnapping.

Baker took Piper from the library and they left in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate CW8Z1G. The car is missing a quarter panel and door handle from the front drivers side.

On Nov. 27, Baker drove the same Corolla into the garage of a home in the 1800 block of Oscar Ridge Road, Joyner said. Baker rammed the garage "in hopes of taking the children," Joyner said. In addition to Piper, Baker has a 9-year-old son. He was not taken from the library Monday.

After ramming the garage in November, Baker got into the home and assaulted her mother, police said. Officers arrested her at the home.

Baker, of the 100 block of Rue Grand Drive in Lake Saint Louis, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. Her bail was set at $50,000 cash.

On Jan. 13, Judge Terry Cundiff ordered she be released from jail on her promise to appear in court. The judge also said Baker should have no contact with her parents or her children, unless under the supervision of a state case worker.

Baker was scheduled for a court hearing last Thursday but it was continued until April 21. Baker's attorney in that case, Meggie Biesenthal, could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

